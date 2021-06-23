Cancel
Funeral services group Dignity Plc ends five contracts, sets new strategy

June 23 (Reuters) - Funeral services provider Dignity Plc said on Wednesday it has cancelled contracts with five of its partners following an assessment that showed they were not economical and failed to uphold the British company’s standards.

The company, which also laid out a new strategy days after fresh guidelines from the UK competition regulator on pricing, said the cancellations will lower revenue at its funeral plan division by 35% for the current year. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

