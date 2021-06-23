Pictures Worth More Than 1000 Words (26 images)

Contrary to the arid, stifling climate of the desert they had just escaped from, the underground refuge the party found themselves in now felt quite cool. They advanced forward, taking slow, methodical steps so as to avoid drawing unnecessary, audible attention themselves. Not to mention the fact that they were now shrouded in near darkness, save for a dim light that Jenoa had created from matches from her pack. Striking new ones intermittently, she led them down what appeared to be a masoned corridor. Link and Rukio followed the Gerudo, weapons at the ready. It was only a matter of time before she had exhausted her supply of matches and they would find themselves trapped down here. He shuddered to think that his life and adventures might end here of all places.