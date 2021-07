Mondays are tough. Whether you're headed back to work, back to school, or simply saying goodbye to the weekend, there's something about the first day of the week that can hit you like a ton of bricks. Fortunately, it doesn't have to be like this. (Well, not completely like this—Mondays have no cure!) There are a few things that are guaranteed to make Mondays better, and right on the list after coffee are memes. Not only will they give you a rare Monday smile, they also let you know that you're not alone in letting the beginning of the week get you down. And for that, we've got you covered. Ahead, find the best funny Monday memes that will have you laughing all the way to Friday.