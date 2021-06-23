Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Antonio Reynoso holds the lead for Brooklyn borough president with 70K+ votes

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn-born and raised Antonio Reynoso is holding the lead with more than 70,000 of the votes for Brooklyn borough president. "I am a poor boy who was on welfare, Section 8, food stamps. My mother came from Dominican Republic with nothing in her pockets," Reynoso said. "I just had a son six months ago and have not had any parental leave, I have abandoned my family and it's one of all the sacrifices I made for this borough, and I am so thankful to my wife, my family and to this borough for everything they've given me and I'm ready to continue to give back to Brooklyn."

brooklyn.news12.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Elections
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominican Republic#Borough President#District Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently...
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Remainder of Florida condo building demolished

The remainder of the partially collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida, was demolished Sunday night, clearing the way for search and rescue operations to resume. What had been left of Champlain Towers South, which collapsed June 24, was brought down at 10:30 p.m. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told...