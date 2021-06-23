Antonio Reynoso holds the lead for Brooklyn borough president with 70K+ votes

Brooklyn-born and raised Antonio Reynoso is holding the lead with more than 70,000 of the votes for Brooklyn borough president. "I am a poor boy who was on welfare, Section 8, food stamps. My mother came from Dominican Republic with nothing in her pockets," Reynoso said. "I just had a son six months ago and have not had any parental leave, I have abandoned my family and it's one of all the sacrifices I made for this borough, and I am so thankful to my wife, my family and to this borough for everything they've given me and I'm ready to continue to give back to Brooklyn."