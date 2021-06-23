A note of gratitude to Orcas | Letter

Sunday, June 20 was this year’s summer solstice or rather, the first day of summer. Some of us refer to this day as the longest day of the year, but what a lot of us don’t know is the summer solstice symbolizes patience, gratitude and hope. After this last year when we were all still quarantined, this year many of us will feel this sense of gratitude and hope, especially as we slowly start seeing things get back to normal. But patience might not come as naturally to us. As our communities start to open up and festivals and parades bring in the crowds, one thing we should push ourselves to remember is to have grace with each other as we step back into normal.