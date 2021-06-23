Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Toyah Puts On Gloves For ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ Cover With Robert Fripp

societyofrock.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Toyah Willcox, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and mystery guitarist Sidney Jake are back for a new episode of their Sunday Lunch. This time, Toyah wears a pair of boxing gloves as the trio take on Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” – the theme song from the 1982 movie Rocky III starring Sylvester Stallone.. Like their previous covers, this is entertaining and fun to watch. Fripp is still sporting a mohawk while Jake wears a maroon hoodie.

societyofrock.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
David Bowie
Person
Robert Fripp
Person
Toyah Willcox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#Eye Of The Tiger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musictheartsdesk.com

Album: The Grid & Robert Fripp - Leviathan

Toyah Willcox is someone to whom the label “shy and retiring” has never knowingly been attached. Anyway, here's a reminder of what Fripp can do in more serious moments, with his guitar hooked up to a container-load of digital gizmos, including a 76-second delay unit, as he creates his orchestra-like soundscapes. The music began life in the early Nineties when Fripp plugged in with Dave Ball and Richard Norris of The Grid. Some of the guitarist's work was used on The Grid's second album, 456, and their Top 20 follow-up Evolver. Further Fripp sorties have been retrieved from the vaults and moulded into Leviathan with Ball and Norris adding new synths, drums and effects.
Peoria, IL955glo.com

Miley Cyrus, Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo-Ma, Chad Smith, Robert Trujillo Join Forces For Cover Of ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Well, Peoria Rock fans, one thing is for certain, you certainly have an opinion on many of the artists who are covering Metallica songs on the forthcoming “Blacklist” compilation album, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Metallica ‘Black’ Album. We have discussed one cover in particular, the Miley Cyrus cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, where she joins forces with legend Elton John on piano, and has Chili Pepper drummer Chad Smith on drums, Yo-Yo-Ma, Watt, and Robert Trujillo, the Metallica bassist, all playing on the song. The result is pretty amazing. I know some fans are critical, as Miley has now gone deeper into the “Rock” foray as a vocalist. She has been covering many Rock songs the last couple of years, and has wowed many along the way. Reference her version of Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass” or her cover of Temple Of The Dog’s “Say Hello To Heaven” at the Chris Cornell Tribute show. She’s even covered the Doors “Roadhouse Blues” in L.A., playing with Doors guitarist Robby Krieger on the celebration of the ‘Morrison Hotel’ album. Love it or not, Miley seems to be very passionate and focused on moving forward into the world of Rock. This new Metallica “Blacklist” opportunity gave her, and many other artists of other genres, a chance to wow the masses with their own stylings of all things Metallica. I, for one, love this approach, and I applaud her and the other artists involved on this project. Check out the video.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Top 30 Glam Metal Albums

You'd be hard-pressed to find a rock subgenre more critically reviled than glam metal. Often referred to derisively as hair metal or pop-metal, glam metal began germinating in the late ‘70s inside Sunset Strip rock clubs like Gazzarri’s, the Troubadour, the Starwood and the Whisky a Go Go. Glam metal acts mixed the thundering, theatrical hard rock of Aerosmith, Kiss and Alice Cooper with the campy androgyny of glam rock and punk luminaries like David Bowie, T. Rex and the New York Dolls.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

32 Rockers Who Defied Death

Rock stars are known for living life on the edge, so it should come as no surprise that many of them have endured some pretty serious near-death experiences. There’s a reason “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll” remains the ultimate rock cliche. Many successful artists have embraced all three at the height of their careers, with drugs (unsurprisingly) proving to be the most dangerous. While we avoided putting every almost-fatal overdose in rock history on our list, there are still plenty of those stories: including close calls for Nikki Sixx, Slash and Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan.
CelebritiesPosted by
103.7 The Hawk

Nikki Sixx Hails His British Rock Heroes

Nikki Sixx looked back at how British musicians have influenced his career, naming Queen, Marc Bolan, Elton John and David Bowie. In a recent interview with Classic Rock – where he also noted his appreciation for Black Sabbath, Wings and fellow Americans Black Oak Arkansas – the Motley Crue bassist reflected on an era where artists were more dangerous. “When did everybody get so fucking safe?” Sixx said.
MusicAOL Corp

Goldie Hawn, 75, is ‘forever young’ in playful beach video

Goldie Hawn is living out her "Mamma Mia" dreams. The 75-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her splashing around the water in Skiathos, Greece, with Abba's hit song and a beautiful Greek landscape in the background. "Can't stop, won't stop dancing," Hawn captioned the...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
Musicbleedingcool.com

Funko Music Reveals – Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam, Elvis, BTS, and More

Funko finished off their Popapalooza event with an Encore as they revealed a great assortment of new Music themed Pop Vinyls. We have covered some of the previous Funko Popapalooza reveals already with some sweet new additions with John Lennon, Boyz II Men, Green Day, new Pop Albums, and more. Fans can check out the previous set of Popapalooza reveals right here with pre-orders live for each right here. On the final day of the new event, Funko did not slow down their set of unveiling either with some new Pop music bundle sets featuring BTS and Pearl Jam. Fans will not have to wait to collect all of their favorite band members as they can grab them up with one purchase. Other reveals include new TLC Pops, Jimi Hendrix, Iron Maiden, and more. The final day of announcements included:
MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

How an Unused Jimi Hendrix Album Cover Led to Journey’s Scarab

Near the end of the video for Journey's new single "The Way We Used to Be," an animated proxy of guitarist Neal Schon appears to transform into a dung beetle. It would be an odd visual choice if not for the insect's importance in Journey lore, appearing — in various fantastical forms — on multiple album sleeves.
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

“Typographic Eye Candy”: 50 Standout Book Covers From 2020

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». This year’s competition was juried by Gail Anderson (chair), Jennifer Morla, Paul Sahre, and Kelly Walters, who weighed entries on factors including concept, innovation, and visual elements such as typography, illustration, and information design. The winner’s gallery features an array of approaches, from minimalist to typographic, to a particular emphasis on hand-drawn covers — attributed to the sanctions placed on photoshoots by COVID-19 restrictions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy