The New Shoreham Town Council voted on Monday to authorize the Motor Vehicles for Hire’s Point-to-Point Program, also known as the Block Island. Shuttle, by raising the capacity limits on taxis from twelve to fifteen persons, and amending the New Shoreham Revised General Ordinances Chapter 8, Article VII to define the program. The Point-to- Point Program is a shuttle bus service with designated pickup and drop off points. The commission has determined the designated pickup and drop off areas as Old Harbor at the statue of Rebecca, Fred Benson Beach Pavilion, Payne’s Dock, New Harbor Boat Basin, and Champlin’s Marina.