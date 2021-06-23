Disneyland Storytellers Cafe Offers New Family-Style Dining

How fortunate are we to be able to live and work in Vermont? And the retirement options in our slice of heaven just got so much better as well! From an endless mosaic of bucolic settings to the friendly communities and intriguing cultural events, Vermont entreats us to breathe deeply, relax and enjoy the sublime natural ambiance. Maple Ridge Lodge was constructed on this same premise, the idea that there is always time to settle into a lifestyle formed from social and aesthetic opportunities, fortified by farm-to-table cuisine, and embraced by one excellent day after another.