Statham, GA

Local briefs: new traffic circle for Jefferson, new budget for Statham

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 12 days ago
Jefferson could be in line for a new traffic circle: plans call for construction of the roundabout off I-85, at Dry Pond Road’s intersection with Jett Roberts Road in northern Jefferson. The Jefferson City Council has signed off on more than $800 thousand in funding.

There is a split decision in Barrow County, where the City Council, on a 3-2 vote, has approved a new budget for the city of Statham. It’s a $4.5 million city spending plan.

A 39 year-old man was booked into the Elbert County jail after allegedly scuffling with sheriff’s deputies and damaging vehicles: Tony Hunt faces counts that include aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and criminal damage to property. Deputies say he dragged debris into a roadway, where it was hit by several passing cars.

