Entrepreneurial Leave: Here's Why The UAE Should Consider Providing This Offering To Emiratis Employed In The Public Sector

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Last Wednesday, July 1, the private transport platform DiDi debuted on Wall Street, raising $ 4.4 billion in the first hours. But not everything looks good, since the China Cyberspace Administration (CAC) ordered the removal of DiDi from all app stores and suspend downloads , since the company is under investigation for allegedly illegally collecting personal data of its users and making use undue of these.