Reinkstone R1 color eReader hits Kickstarter

The world of gaming would be a terrible place if its heroes could keep a single memory in their head. All those protagonists fighting towards justice only to find out *shock!* they’re fighting their family just wouldn’t have the same impact if they knew from the start, so before the adventure begins memory has got to go. The latest adventurer with great skills and little recollection is the fluffy-white hero of Cloudscape, Kumo, washed up on the beach with just the clothes on their back. Like so many who have come before, though, Kumo knows how to make a few basic tools from the junk lying around, and soon enough they’ve got a cozy little base to call home. Except a nearly deserted island is never going to be home, even if it’s comfortable, so that’s where the Zelda-styled adventuring comes in.