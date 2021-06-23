Cancel
Reinkstone R1 color eReader hits Kickstarter

By Julian Horsey
Cover picture for the article

The Reinkstone R1 color eReader is the world’s first and thinnest book-sized color E-Paper Android tablet and has launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this month and has already raised over $450,000 thanks to over 1200 backers with still 29 days remaining. With 140 color PPI, it has the highest color display among all color E-paper devices. It is perfectly designed for reading, writing, working, and entertainment while providing users the best eye protection.

