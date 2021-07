(KSLA) - Monday will be a great day with more dry weather. The rain will be on the return again by the middle of the week. That is also when the humidity will be high again. Good Monday morning! We will have some more fantastic weather today, although it will not be quite as nice as what we had over the weekend. Still, we will have little to no rain with tolerable humidity. Temperatures will be a little warmer though, getting to the lower to mid 90s. I know many of you will be enjoying your day off in observance of Independence Day, so it will be great to spend outdoors. It’s good to get any yard work down or spend time by the pool before the rain returns.