I was just listening to an interview with author David Sedaris that included a lighting round. You probably know how that works. The interviewer shoots rapid-fire questions at the interviewee who is expected to fire back brilliantly thoughtful or witty responses. In addition to enjoying Sedaris’ answers, I had a jolly time supplying my own. I thought you might like to see some of mine. Why I thought that, I have no idea, but here goes.