Vatican wants changes to Italy draft law against homophobia

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.