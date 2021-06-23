Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Vatican wants changes to Italy draft law against homophobia

By Reuters
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY — The Vatican has protested to Italy over a draft law to combat homophobia, saying that in its present form it could restrict the religious freedom of the Catholic Church in Italy. The protest, which was first reported by the Corriere della Sera on Tuesday and confirmed by...

www.nbcnews.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
NBC News

NBC News

170K+
Followers
24K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Catholic Church#Italy#Vatican News#The Catholic Church#The Corriere Della Sera#The Holy See#Democratic Party#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Vatican City
Related
Religionwcn247.com

Activists: Vatican is 'meddling' in Italy's LGBT rights law

MILAN (AP) — The Vatican has formally opposed a proposed Italian law expanding anti-discrimination protections to the LGBT community. The leading Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported the news Tuesday. Activists immediately denounced what they called “unprecedented” Vatican meddling in Italy's legislative process. The Vatican foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, sent a letter last week saying the proposed law violates Italy’s diplomatic agreement with the Vatican and seeking changes. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that a diplomatic communication had been sent on June 17. This is not the first time the Vatican has intervened in Italy's domestic laws, previously opposing laws allowing abortion and divorce.
SocietyBusiness Insider

Activists accuse the Vatican of 'meddling' with LGBTQ laws in Italy after it formally opposed anti-discrimination legislation

The Vatican formally opposed a proposed anti-discrimination law on Tuesday, Italian media reported. The law grants protections the LGBTQ community, banning discrimination and punishing hate crimes. Activists condemned the Vatican, accusing it of "meddling" with LGBTQ+ protections in the country. See more stories on Insider's business page. MILAN (AP) —...
WorldPosted by
WOKV

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal

ROME — (AP) — A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on charges including embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture. The president of the Vatican's criminal tribunal, Giuseppe...
ReligionMinneapolis Star Tribune

Vatican suppresses Italy group, determines revelations fake

ROME — The Vatican has taken the unusual step of suppressing a small Italian lay movement after determining that the presumed "revelations" that were the basis of its 1979 foundation were fake. The dissolution of the Apostolic Movement, which is based in Catanzaro, Italy, and boasts a presence in several...
EuropeUS News and World Report

Cardinal Among 10 Indicted by Vatican for Financial Crimes

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -A prominent Italian cardinal was among 10 people sent to trial in the Vatican on Saturday charged with financial crimes including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office. Cardinal Angelo Becciu, formerly a senior official in the Vatican administration, as well as two top officials...
WorldComplex

Indigenous Leaders Ask Catholics to Skip Mass Until Church Apologizes

Indigenous leaders in Saskatchewan are asking Catholics to stand in solidarity with residential school survivors by skipping Sunday mass. The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations held a press conference Friday morning saying Pope Francis needs to apologize for the church’s role in residential schools. They asked Catholic congregants to help push for an apology by not attending church services.
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
ReligionPosted by
NBC News

Pope Francis receives surgery for colon illness

Pope Francis was admitted to hospital in Rome for scheduled surgery on his colon Sunday. The 84-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church appeared for his Sunday morning blessing and message in St Peter’s Square as normal just a few hours earlier.
Religionmadison

Catholic policies lead to abortion -- Paula Dail

As a Catholic, I was disappointed but not surprised to hear Bishop Donald Hying publicly favor the Catholic Church’s efforts to withhold communion from pro-choice Catholic politicians. It continually amazes me that the church’s middle managers, which is what bishops are, refuse to acknowledge that the most effective way to...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Ukraine's plan for female cadets to march in high heels sparks outrage

Ukraine's defense ministry has been heavily criticized over plans for female cadets to march in high heels at a parade celebrating the country's independence next month. Photos published by the ministry on Facebook Thursday showed the women from the Military Institute at the Taras Shevchenko National University in the country's capital, Kyiv, marching in the shoes, along with camouflage pants, shirts and hats.
CelebritiesIn Style

Kim Kardashian Wore a Tight Lace Dress With Ovary Cutouts in Vatican City

Never one to shy away from showing off some skin, Kim Kardashian wasn't going to let a visit to the Vatican in Rome deter her signature style. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed on the streets of Rome wearing a bodycon, off-the-shoulder, long lace dress which included some midsection cutouts. Two pieces of fabric tied together in the midsection revealed cutouts in her upper torso, as well as two lower cutouts — or ovary cutouts, as we recently coined Bella Hadid's take on the trend.
ReligionThe Guardian

Vatican urges Italy to stop proposed anti-homophobia law

The Vatican has made an unprecedented intervention urging the Italian government to change a proposed law that would criminalise homophobia over concerns it will infringe upon the Catholic church’s “freedom of thought”. A letter delivered by the British archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s secretary of relations with states, said...