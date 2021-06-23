Black Entrepreneurs Behind Cannabis Brand GasHouse Make Their Mark On The Industry

As the world’s largest regulated cannabis market, California is for many the pinnacle of participation in the legalized marijuana industry. For decades, the state has had a rich tradition of cannabis culture, supplying much of the country and beyond with prime bud bred and cultivated by underground growers. But getting into the game isn’t easy. Most of the local governments in the state have banned commercial cannabis, and many of the jurisdictions that welcome the industry have strict caps on the number of licenses issued.