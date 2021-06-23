F1 2021 Interview – Braking Point, Two-Player Career, My Time, and More

Codemasters’ F1 series is in the unique position where it keeps on making improvements year-over-year to deliver increasingly excellent games, which isn’t something that can be said about a lot of annual franchises. It’s no surprise, then, that each new game in the series is something that fans look forward to with giddy anticipation. This year’s entry is making a number of major improvements and trying out new ideas, and that, combined with the fact that this is the series’ debut on next-gen consoles and the first time it’s being published under the EA banner, makes it a very significant instalment. Recently, we had the chance to speak with franchise game director Lee Mather about F1 2021 and its many improvements. You can read our conversation below.