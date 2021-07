It isn’t that long ago that Lewis Hamilton nearly won the 2021 French Grand Prix. Although the relentless pace of Formula 1’s latest triple-header means the event at Paul Ricard feels like it was in another lifetime for some, it was only two weeks ago. There, Max Verstappen’s win was a statement victory at what was previously a clear Mercedes stronghold. But the Black Arrows drivers had put him under severe pressure when running the same strategy – and Mercedes might have won had it not been caught out by the undercut power at the first pitstops and then Red Bull seizing the initiative to win on an unexpected two-stopper.