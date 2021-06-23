Loren Nicole’s 22-Karat Gold Viking Jewelry Collection Sails Into Summer
Working in 22-karat gold to produce jewels that embody the cultural essence of such vanished civilizations as Pharaonic Egypt and the sixth century Korean kingdom of Silla, Loren Teetelli’s latest luxurious Loren Nicole Jewelry collection is inspired by the Vikings. From the late 8th century to the 11th, pagan Danes, Norwegians and Swedes sailed south in their longboats to make hit-and-run raids along the coasts of Europe, seize new territory and subjugate the locals. While daringly disrupting European history, Viking hoards were also making and wearing rings, brooches, bracelets, and necklaces to broadcast clan alliances, assert strength and invoke protection from pagan deities like Thor, the god of thunder and war. While most Vikings wore jewelry made from bronze, pewter, or animal bones, the one-percenters wore precious silver and gold adornments.www.forbes.com