This Summer Season’s Top Travel Accessories For Him

Traveling is all fun and games — until you're faced with the struggle of shoving your entire skincare AND beauty routine into a single carry-on. This is why we're delighted to announce that cult-favorite luggage retailer, Away, jumped back into the travel organization ring with a new cosmetics bag that launched this morning. Away is no stranger to suitcase tidiness so we trust that this water-resistant nylon and neoprene makeup case will assuage our packing stresses for good. The pretty pouch cashes in at a higher than average price tag of $75 (peep this $10 clear Amazon bag if you're on a tighter budget) — but, like most of the retailer's products, its design quality does not disappoint: streamlined systems that keep any beauty essentials in order (we see you detachable makeup brush holder); easily accessible compartments for quick on-the-go touch-ups; a wipeable nylon interior that makes cleaning up inevitable foundation spills a breeze. Suitcase-packing enthusiasts and unorganized jet-setters alike, let this beauty case save your summer adventures with its convenient, elegant, and travel-savvy design. Head on over to Away's site now to snag yourself the retailer's new cosmetics bag and, hey, maybe add a top-rated suitcase to your cart while you're at it.