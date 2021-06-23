Cancel
U.S. senator presses Amazon, Google on Matter smart-home effort

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google need to offer more details about how their smart-home devices and virtual assistants will support competition and user privacy, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote to the companies on Tuesday. In a letter, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee said...

Klobuchar questions Amazon, Alphabet over smart-home devices

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) wants to know more about how Amazon and Alphabet approach interoperability in connection with their smart-home devices and protect the user data that they collect. In letters sent to each of the tech giant’s CEOs Wednesday, the chair of the Senate Judiciary subcommittee overseeing antitrust said...