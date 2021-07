Marginal areas of rice production have the potential to meet increasing oil palm demand in India, without sacrificing forests and associated biodiversity. Despite the awareness of the impacts of oil palm cultivation on forest habitats and biodiversity, the global demand for oil palm continues to increase1. To sustainably facilitate this demand while sparing biodiversity, spatially explicit analysis can be used to identify potential areas where oil palm can be grown with both good yields and limited detrimental effects on wildlife. In previous work, we looked for such ‘areas of compromise' in Africa, one potential next frontier of oil palm expansion, by mapping the overlap between primate diversity and land suitable to oil palm cultivation. Alarmingly, we found almost none, accounting for just 0.13 Mha across the whole continent2.