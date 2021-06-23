Nikos Ziogas on Death, Memory and Cinema as 'Communal Rite' in Thessaloniki Doc Fest Player 'Memento'

"There was an element of madness in him." The official trailer has debuted for an indie documentary film titled Searching for Mr. Rugoff, which may not seem that interesting from the title alone - but this is for anyone who loves cinema and cinemas. The film is about a cinema owner in NYC named Donald Rugoff. He was the "crazy genius" behind Cinema 5, the mid-century theater chain and film distribution company. But not that likeable. The story is told through the eyes of former employee Ira Deutchman, who sets out to find the truth about the man who had such a major impact on his life, and to also understand how such an important figure could have disappeared so completely. Deutchman on this finally releasing: "My original intention was to highlight the majesty of the theatrical experience in an entertaining way, but given where we are right now, the story has become all the more poignant. Independent art houses need our support to survive." This does indeed look like an enthralling film about a very peculiar part of cinema history in NYC.