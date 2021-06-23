Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Simon Cowell Returns With New Musical Game Show Format 'Walk The Line'

By Naman Ramachandran
SFGate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran producer and reality TV judge Simon Cowell will return to U.K. broadcaster ITV with musical game show format “Walk The Line.”. The format sees musical acts take to the stage to perform, as well as a panel of judges headed up by Simon Cowell. The top two performers of the evening then face a decision in their bid to be crowned champion — to either go home with a cash prize, or walk the line and play on. Should they stay in and top the leaderboard, they will then progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers.

www.sfgate.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Cowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Game Show#Walk The Line#The Format#Syco Entertainment#Lifted Entertainment#Itv Studios#Itv Hub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Simon Cowell's deadly 'America's Got Talent' stunt shocks audience: 'We need a medic!'

Simon Cowell sat out most of last year’s America’s Got Talent season after seriously injuring his back in a freak bike accident. And for one scary moment this week, it looked like he would be sidelined again — when an audition by a returning “comedy danger act” went horrifyingly awry, leaving Simon gasping on the stage floor with an arrow piercing his chest and panicked host Terry Crews crying out for a medic.
Musicbleedingcool.com

When Loki Music Composer Threw Eggs At Simon Cowell On Live TV

As was emphasised in the first two episodes of the new Loki TV series on Disney+, Loki is the Norse God of Mischief. But it turns out there is a lot of mischief behind the scenes as well. Take the composer of the music in Loki, Natalie Holt. In 2013, during the Britain's Got Talent live final, watched by over 13 million people in the UK alone, it was Natalie Holt who emerged on stage and began throwing eggs at producer/judge Simon Cowell, hitting him repeatedly, before she was dragged from the stage by security.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell Set for ITV Musical Game Show ‘Walk the Line’. Simon Cowell will be lead judge on new musical game show Walk the Line that U.K. TV giant ITV has ordered. The show format is co-produced and co-developed by Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and…. Simon Cowell Cancels Appearance on ‘X...
CelebritiesDecider

Sofia Vergara Vows to Get Revenge on Simon Cowell After ‘AGT’ Prank

Simon Cowell gave America’s Got Talent quite the scare on last night’s episode when the show brought back infamous “comedy danger act” Ryan Stock and Amberlynn Walker. The duo, who previously appeared on AGT when Walker hit Stock’s neck with a flaming arrow during their act, returned for a second chance, this time looping Cowell and judge Sofia Vergara into their bit, Yahoo Entertainment reports.
Businessarcamax.com

Simon Cowell investing in drinks company

Simon Cowell is to invest £500,000 in a low-calorie alcohol company. The music mogul has overhauled his lifestyle in recent years, and one of the changes he's made is to opt to drink SkinnyBrands Premium Lager when he fancies a tipple. And Simon has become such an "absolute devotee" to...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Simon Cowell makes rare comment on terrifying back injury - fans react

Simon Cowell doesn't often talk about his personal life on social media, but this week, he commented on one of the biggest challenges he's been through in the last few years. Taking to Instagram, the America's Got Talent star shared a short clip from Tuesday night's show, which showed him with a balloon above his face as his co-star Sofia Vergara stood opposite him, blindfolded and holding on to a crossbow.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Simon Cowell Thinks He Can Reunite One Direction

Simon Cowell thinks he has what it takes to get One Direction members to get the band back together. He recently said, “I think it will happen. If they got together, whether it’s making records again or touring, it would be the most amazing thing.”. He then added, “If I...
MusicPopSugar

This AGT Contestant Earned a Golden Buzzer Despite Performing a Song Simon Cowell Despises

"Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping, spectacular . . ." Lady Gaga's viral string of compliments may have been originally intended for Ryan Murphy back in 2015, but they could absolutely be used to describe Jimmie Herrod, too. A 30-year-old singer from Portland, OR, Herrod auditioned for America's Got Talent on Tuesday night and showed off quite the impressive superpower: the ability to change Simon Cowell's opinion. Sounds damn-near impossible, but rest assured he made it happen.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Simon Cowell, 61, shows off his shiny visage and blinding white teeth during a rare Aussie TV interview - and says he's never felt better after breaking his back last year

He doesn't often show up on Australian television these days, so Aussies would be forgiven for not recognising Simon Cowell when he appeared on Nine's Today show on Friday. The TV personality and record executive, 61, showed off his extremely white veneers and shiny, wrinkle-free complexion while chatting to hosts Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon about his advert for Uber Eats, in which he plays the fictitious Grey Wiggle.
Celebritiesthemusicnetwork.com

The Wiggles & Simon Cowell front new Uber Eats campaign

Aussie children’s music superstars The Wiggles are the latest local celebrities to promote Uber Eats. Joining them in the new ‘Tonight I’ll Be Eating’ campaign is Simon Cowell, talent show judge, record executive, producer and celebrity manager. Cowell stars as the grumpy ‘Grey Wiggle’, in stark contrast to the enthusiastic...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

‘AGT’ Recap: A Singer Proves Simon Cowell Wrong & Earns Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer

‘AGT’ named a new frontrunner when Sofia Vergara pressed her Golden Buzzer. This singer had Simon Cowell taking back his words by the end of his audition!. Jimmie Herrod is the AGT contestant to watch out for after the June 22 episode. The Portland singer takes the stage to perform “Tomorrow” from Annie. Simon Cowell is immediately turned off by the song choice, calling it the “worst song in the world.”
MusicTVOvermind

The Elite List of Musicians Who Simon Cowell Discovered

Admit it, when American Idol debuted back in 2002, you had no idea who Simon Cowell was. Although the show introduced him as someone who had a successful career behind the scenes in the music industry, most viewers hadn’t heard his name before. As a result, you probably wondered what gave him the right to judge people’s performances so critically. Apparently, however, Simon might just be more qualified than a lot of us thought. What many people didn’t realize, however, was that Simon really had contributed a lot to the industry. Throughout his career, Simon has been responsible for discovered several successful artists, most of whom are from the UK. Keep reading for a list of some of the greatest musicians Simon Cowell discovered.