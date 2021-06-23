Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Suffers leg injury

I did point out that Cody Bellinger would be in the lineup against the Cubs tonight in the Series Preview, but I do think it’s worth explaining why that’s even notable. Bellinger, 25, missed most of spring training as he continued to rehab after offseason shoulder surgery. Then, five games into the regular season, he suffered a left leg (fibula) fracture trying to beat out an infield single. He returned in late May, but went down AGAIN with a left hamstring injury trying to get out of the way of a pitch.