All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. To me, meal prep is all about the sauce. It doesn’t matter how many vegetables I roast or how many grains I cook in bulk—if I don’t have a few dressings, spreads, dips, and drizzles waiting in the fridge to be deployed throughout the week, I might as well have not prepped at all. It’s the sauce that provides variety: my guess is that anyone who’s ever felt utterly bored by the leftovers from their Big Sunday Cook by 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning did the whole thing sauceless. The ticket to feeling like you’re eating something new (when you’re definitely not) is a swoosh of garlicky hummus or big spoonful of pesto. And the best sauces are versatile as well, ready to tackle whatever miscellaneous extras your fridge may have to offer with flavorful enthusiasm. With just one good sauce, you can make real kitchen magic.