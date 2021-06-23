Elden Ring – 10 More New Things You Should Know
FromSoftware’s Elden Ring has been the talk of the weekend thanks to its gameplay finally being revealed and a release date of January 21st 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC. Thankfully, that’s not all we had to look forward to. A massive amount of information has been revealed by director Hidetaka Miyazaki through interviews with Famitsu and IGN. These cover topics ranging from skills and the new Spirits to events leading up to the game and how long it may take to finish the main story. So without further ado, let’s get into it.gamingbolt.com