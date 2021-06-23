Elden Ring – 10 More New Things You Should Know

After two years of no news since its initial teaser, the highly anticipated action fantasy role-playing video game finally has an official trailer and release date. June 10 was memorable for many video game fans who attended the first day of Summer Game Fest — a new, digital addition to the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). The digital event was introduced in 2020, when E3 was canceled due to COVID-19. There were announcements concerning various popular gaming franchises, such as Borderlands and Death Stranding, but one of the most exciting was saved for last: the official trailer and release date for “Elden Ring.” Fans were stoked to learn they only had seven months to wait until the game’s release on Jan. 21, 2022, and they immediately began breaking down the trailer to create fan theories.