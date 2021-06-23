Cancel
Stocks rise in early trading, keeping S&P 500 near record

Frankfort Times
 12 days ago

Stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors continue to assess rising inflation and its potential impact on the economic recovery. The modest gains put the S&P 500 just below the record high it set more than a week ago. The benchmark index has so far recovered all its losses from last week, when the Federal Reserve's comments on eventually tapering its support for the economy raised anxiety levels in the markets.

www.ftimes.com
#S P 500#Economic Recovery#Inflation#Wall Street#The Federal Reserve
