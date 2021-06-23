EXPLAINER: What's next now that GOP has blocked voting bill?

The U.S. Senate’s party-line vote to block voting rights legislation this week was welcome in one respect. Conservative Democratic senators such as Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin have been making vapid arguments against the reality of Republican authoritarian drift for months. California’s own Dianne Feinstein, meanwhile, has been arguing with her own press releases on the subject. Now we have a cold, hard demonstration of Republican refusal even to debate protecting democracy, with all 50 of the party’s senators voting to filibuster H.R. 1, the House-passed election protection bill known as the For the People Act, and thereby allow a wholesale state-level assault on voting and voters to proceed unchecked.