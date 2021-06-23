Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Is Ready To Walk The Border

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors 7-year Marine Veteran Ramon Castro. Ramon is currently a city selectman, but soon, he will put that job aside for a more important mission. He wants to raise awareness and put an end to deported American Veterans. So, he’s going to take his message to the southern border of the U.S. All 1,945 miles of it. Ramon, plans to walk it and do it in 45 days. The Veterans are legal residents, they served their country yet they are still being deported and Ramon is on a mission to stop it. Thank you Ramon for standing up and THANK YOU for your service.