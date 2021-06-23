Cancel
'An unacceptable imbalance': Report finds racial disparities in nation's traffic deaths

By Ed Blazina
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe same lack of investment in communities that leads to poverty, unemployment and poor education has led to racial disparity in traffic deaths, according to a study released Tuesday by the Governors Highway Safety Association. In a 24-page report, “An Analysis of Traffic Fatalities by Race and Ethnicity,” the association...

