If you have ever considered how hackers and other cyber attackers on the internet use different paths to harm systems and software, you already know a bit about what application risk means. While understanding the essence of risk—and what it can do to the business—is critical, it’s also important to visualize how the notion of security risk is impacted and affected by other areas of threat and vulnerability. Much like a mathematical equation, the relationship between threat, vulnerability and risk sits at the core of application development and security.