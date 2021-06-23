Cancel
Outstanding organic solar cells' performance achieved by using new technology

 13 days ago

(Nanowerk News) Organic solar cells are made of common organic elements such as carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, fluorine, oxygen, and sulphur. Their raw materials are cheap, abundant, and can be easily recycled. Although the organic photovoltaic (OPV) elements are lighter, more flexible and cheaper to produce, their efficiency still falls behind that of other photovoltaic technologies, including silicone, perovskite and tandem solar cells. And yet, this aspect may soon change.

Chemistrynanowerk.com

Scientists synthesize 3D graphene films with high-energy E-beam

(Nanowerk News) Recently, Prof. WANG Zhenyang's research group from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has prepared macroscopic thick three-dimensional (3D) porous graphene films. Using high-energy electron beam as the energy source and taking advantages of high kinetic energy and low reflection...
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Tiny tweaks to sparkle: Editing light-emitting organic molecules via surface modification

(Nanowerk News) Many researchers in the field of materials science constantly seek novel and versatile platforms that can be used to tailor materials to match their intended use. One example of this are covalent organic frameworks (COFs), an emerging class of crystalline porous polymers with a favorable set of fundamental properties, namely crystallinity, stability, and porosity. This combination makes them, in theory, adjustable to many modern applications.
Computersarxiv.org

Quantum-based Molecular Dynamics Simulations using Tensor Cores

Joshua Finkelstein, Justin S. Smith, Susan M. Mniszewski, Kipton Barros, Christian F. A. Negre, Emanuel H. Rubensson, Anders M. N. Niklasson. Tensor cores, along with tensor processing units, represent a new form of hardware acceleration specifically designed for deep neural network calculations in artificial intelligence applications. Tensor cores provide extraordinary computational speed and energy efficiency, but with the caveat that they were designed for tensor contractions (matrix-matrix multiplications) using only low-precision floating point operations. In spite of this, we demonstrate how tensor cores can be applied with high efficiency to the challenging and numerically sensitive problem of quantum-based Born-Oppenheimer molecular dynamics, which requires highly accurate electronic structure optimizations and conservative force evaluations. The interatomic forces are calculated on-the-fly from an electronic structure that is obtained from a generalized deep neural network, where the computational structure naturally takes advantage of the exceptional processing power of the tensor cores and allows for high performance in excess of 100 Tflops on the tensor cores of a single Nvidia A100 GPU. Stable molecular dynamics trajectories are generated using the framework of extended Lagrangian Born-Oppenheimer molecular dynamics, which combines computational efficiency with long-term stability, even when using approximate charge relaxations and force evaluations that are limited in accuracy by the numerically noisy conditions caused by the low precision tensor core floating-point operations. A canonical ensemble simulation scheme is also presented, where the additional numerical noise in the calculated forces is absorbed into a Langevin-like dynamics.
Sciencearxiv.org

Transverse Linear Beam Dynamics

The subject of this introductory course is transverse dynamics of charged particle beams in linear approximation. Starting with a discussion of the most important types of magnets and defining their multipole strengths, the linearized equations of motion of charged particles in static magnetic fields are derived using an orthogonal reference frame following the design orbit. Analytical solutions are determined for linear elements of a typical beam transfer line (drift, dipole and quadrupole magnets), and stepwise combined by introducing the matrix formalism in which each element's contribution is represented by a single transfer matrix. Application of this formalism allows to calculate single particle's trajectories in linear approximation. After introducing the beam emittance as the area occupied by a particle beam in phase space, a linear treatment of transverse beam dynamics based on appropriately defined optical functions is introduced. The formalism is applied to the concepts of both weak and strong focusing, in particular discussing the properties of the widely-used FODO cell. Specific characteristics of transverse beam dynamics in periodic systems like circular accelerators are studied in detail, emphazising the effects of linear field errors on orbit stability and introducing the phenomena of optical resonances. Finally, the dynamics of off-momentum particles is presented, introducing dispersion functions and explaining effects like chromaticity.
PhysicsAPS physics

Mapping the phase diagram of the quantum anomalous Hall and topological Hall effects in a dual-gated magnetic topological insulator heterostructure

We use magnetotransport in dual-gated magnetic topological insulator heterostructures to map out a phase diagram of the topological Hall and quantum anomalous Hall effects as a function of the chemical potential (primarily determined by the back gate voltage) and the asymmetric potential (primarily determined by the top gate voltage). A theoretical model that includes both surface states and valence band quantum well states allows the evaluation of the variation of the Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction and carrier density with gate voltages. The qualitative agreement between experiment and theory provides strong evidence for the existence of a topological Hall effect in the system studied, opening up a route for understanding and manipulating chiral magnetic spin textures in real space.
ChemistryPhys.org

An innovative method for producing complex molecules

A team of researchers at the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has successfully solved the problem of finding a straightforward, cost-effective process for producing hexaarylbenzene molecules with six different aromatic rings. These molecules are important functional materials. The results were published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
CancerEurekAlert

New nanotech will enable a 'healthy' electric current production inside the human body

A new nanotechnology development by an international research team led by Tel Aviv University researchers will make it possible to generate electric currents and voltage within the human body through the activation of various organs (mechanical force). The researchers explain that the development involves a new and very strong biological material, similar to collagen, which is non-toxic and causes no harm to the body's tissues. The researchers believe that this new nanotechnology has many potential applications in medicine, including harvesting clean energy to operate devices implanted in the body (such as pacemakers) through the body's natural movements, eliminating the need for batteries.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Deep vacancy induced low-density fluxional interfacial water

Keyang Liu (1), Jianqing Guo (2), Weizhong Fu (1), Ji Chen (1 and 3) ((1) School of Physics, Peking University, (2) International Center for Quantum Materials, School of Physics, Peking University, (3) Collaborative Innovation Center of Quantum Matter) Interfacial water on transition metal oxides such as TiO$_2$ has been widely...
Chemistrytechxplore.com

Sodium solid electrolyte combining high conductivity with electrochemical stability

A research team from the Department of Electrical and Electronic Information Engineering at Toyohashi University of Technology developed a chlorine (Cl) substituted Na3SbS4 solid electrolyte for use in all-solid-state sodium (Na) ion batteries. Compared to the sample without a Cl substitution, the ionic conductivity of the Na3SbS4 solid electrolyte where sulfur (S) was partially substituted with Cl improved by up to three times. The team also demonstrated that the Cl-substituted Na3SbS4 has a crystal structure framework that allows Na ions to move easier in three dimensions, and they discovered that the Cl substitution showed superior stability with Na metal anodes.
Scienceacs.org

Postdoctoral Research Associate Position at Oak Ridge National Laboratory

The Chemical Sciences Division (CSD) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) invites outstanding applications for a postdoctoral research associate to simulate mineral nucleation and aggregation reactions using atomic-scale and/or coarse-grained molecular simulations. As a postdoc, you will utilize high performance computing and rare event methods to work with a team of scientists in the CSD to model chemical reactions important for mineral nucleation, growth and oriented aggregation processes. That mechanistic information will be incorporated into process-based models that can describe rates and locales of precipitation measured by experimentalists. The position resides in the Geochemistry and Interfacial Sciences Group in the Chemical Sciences Division, Physical Sciences Directorate (PSD) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).
SciencePhys.org

Nano-scale borate bioactive glass: A next generation material for skin-healing

Recently, with the help of a steady-state strong magnetic field experimental device, scientists constructed nano-scale borate bioactive glass (Nano-HCA@BG), which can effectively reduce the biological toxicity of borate bioglass, improve the biocompatibility of the glass, and promote the effect of borate bioglass on skin repair. Prof. Wang Junfeng from the...
Environmentchemistryworld.com

Engineering microbes to degrade contaminants

Allonnia is using synthetic biology to tackle major environmental challenges like PFASs, metals and plastic waste. A US waste remediation start-up is using synthetic biology to address major environmental challenges like per- and poly-fluorinated substances (PFASs). Allonnia, formed in late 2019 and based in Boston, aims to build technology that can eat harmful chemicals in the environment and restore natural habitats.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists construct nano-scale borate bioactive glass with improved wound healing effects

Recently, with the help of a steady-state strong magnetic field experimental device, scientists constructed nano-scale borate bioactive glass ([email protected]), which can effectively reduce the biological toxicity of borate bioglass, improve the biocompatibility of the glass, and promote the effect of borate bioglass on skin repair. Prof. WANG Junfeng from...
CancerEurekAlert

Researchers use multivalent gold nanoparticles to develop efficient molecular probe

Cells play a precise game of telephone, sending messages to each other that trigger actions further on. With clear signaling, the cells achieve their goals. In disease, however, the signals break up and result in confused messaging and unintended consequences. To help parse out these signals and how they function in health -- and go awry in disease -- scientists tag proteins with labels they can follow as the proteins interact with the molecular world around them.
Wildlifenanowerk.com

New insights into the assembly of photosynthetic membranes

(Nanowerk News) Plants, algae and cyanobacteria convert carbon dioxide and water into biomass and oxygen with the aid of photosynthesis. This process forms the basis of most forms of life on Earth. Global warming is exposing photosynthetic organisms to increasing levels of stress. This reduces growth rates, and in the longer term presents a threat to food supplies for human populations.
IndustryNature.com

Stable and low-photovoltage-loss perovskite solar cells by multifunctional passivation

Metal halide perovskite solar cells have demonstrated a high power conversion efficiency (PCE), and further enhancement of the PCE requires a reduction of the bandgap-voltage offset (WOC) and the non-radiative recombination photovoltage loss (ΔVOC,nr). Here, we report an effective approach for reducing the photovoltage loss through the simultaneous passivation of internal bulk defects and dimensionally graded two-dimensional perovskite interface defects. Through this dimensionally graded perovskite formation approach, an open-circuit voltage (VOC) of 1.24 V was obtained with a champion PCE of 21.54% in a 1.63 eV perovskite system (maximum VOC = 1.25 V, WOC = 0.38 V and ΔVOC,nr = 0.10 V); we further decreased the WOC to 0.326 V in a 1.53 eV perovskite system with a VOC of 1.21 V and a PCE of 23.78% (certified 23.09%). This approach is equally effective in achieving a low WOC (ΔVOC,nr) in 1.56 eV and 1.73 eV perovskite solar cell systems, and further leads to the substantially improved operational stability of perovskite solar cells.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Researchers in Spain and Turkey project 22%-efficient UMG solar cell

Silicon purified metallurgically through the ‘FerroSolar' process has been shown to achieve, on a conventional production line, up to 20.76% efficiency in multicrystalline cells made with upgraded metallurgical-grade (UMG) silicon. Such devices also significantly reduce the cost of purification and the environmental impact of manufacturing modules, which can have a 25% lower carbon footprint as a result.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Pioneering the use of graphene for the protection of paintings

(Nanowerk News) The exposure of colors used in artworks to ultraviolet (UV) and visible light in the presence of oxidizing agents, triggers color degradation, fading and yellowing. These degradation mechanisms can lead to irreversible alteration of artworks, which consist of a valuable heritage for humankind. Protective varnishes and coatings currently...

