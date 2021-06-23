Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How to Improve Customer Care

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Customer care at the moment is one of the most popular and widely discussed topics in the IT industry. It’s so widespread, one may think it’s a common thing for any IT company to provide customer service at an exceptional level by default. However, the picture is not as bright...

hackernoon.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

466
Followers
7K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Support#Customer Satisfaction#Customer Experience#Improve Customer Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Technology
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Businessthepaypers.com

Tinkoff selects Anodot to improve its customer experience

Tinkoff has selected Anodot, a business monitoring company, to help safe-proof the way customers experience payments and trading on the Tinkoff platform. Anodot automatically learns the norms of a business performance, including seasonal and other patterns, to identify and alert the teams on any issues that impact revenue. All data sources are integrated into a centralised platform, where AI models learn how customers behave. With this visibility and its real-time performance, Anodot identifies issues such as failed and declined transaction rates, login attempts, device usage and the transaction amount per type.
Softwarevmware.com

How to improve the speed of portgroup configuration ?

I use the following script to quickly create a port group. Measure-Command {1..9 | Foreach-Object ` {New-VDPortgroup -Name C01-A-FRONT-V200$_ -VDSwitch "C01-A-FRONT-VDS" -VlanId 200$_ -PortBinding Static -NumPorts 8 -RunAsync}}. But……PortGroups configuration is done one by one. If I configure 100 PortGroups, it will take a long time to complete. Get-VDswitch -Name...
Cell PhonesBusiness Insider

Soulmia Launches Their Inaugural Online Shopping App for an Improved Customer Shopping Experience

HONG KONG, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Soulmia, the one-stop shop for budget-conscious fashionistas, was established in 2020 and has already amassed more than 400,000 subscribers and 5,000,000 monthly website visitors. Soulmia has become one of the fastest-growing online fashion brands and is committed to providing quality products based on latest trends at attractive, affordable prices.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to customize the Navigation Pane in Outlook

The Outlook navigation pane is an interface in Outlook; it is displayed on the left hand; it allows users to switch between different Outlook areas such as Mail, Calendar, and Contact, Task, and Notes. In addition, users can add folders to the Favorite section, change the view of the navigation pane and customize the icons on the bottom of the navigation pane.
Economyarxiv.org

Improving Factual Consistency of Abstractive Summarization on Customer Feedback

E-commerce stores collect customer feedback to let sellers learn about customer concerns and enhance customer order experience. Because customer feedback often contains redundant information, a concise summary of the feedback can be generated to help sellers better understand the issues causing customer dissatisfaction. Previous state-of-the-art abstractive text summarization models make two major types of factual errors when producing summaries from customer feedback, which are wrong entity detection (WED) and incorrect product-defect description (IPD). In this work, we introduce a set of methods to enhance the factual consistency of abstractive summarization on customer feedback. We augment the training data with artificially corrupted summaries, and use them as counterparts of the target summaries. We add a contrastive loss term into the training objective so that the model learns to avoid certain factual errors. Evaluation results show that a large portion of WED and IPD errors are alleviated for BART and T5. Furthermore, our approaches do not depend on the structure of the summarization model and thus are generalizable to any abstractive summarization systems.
Sciencereadwrite.com

The Role of Data Science in Improving Customer Satisfaction

The world’s most successful companies set their focus on customer satisfaction. The reason being that customers leave organizations where they are not satisfied with the service. New products with unique and improved features will continue to pop up in the market. Still, the customer would rather continue doing business with...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Hydro One making smart investments to improve power reliability for customers

Since installing smart devices in communities across the province, 20 million customer minutes of power interruptions have been avoided. TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced it is investing in a smarter, more reliable electricity system by installing smart devices on its system. These devices will help reduce the impact of power outages by an average of approximately 40 per cent in areas where they are deployed. This is part of Hydro One's grid modernization program, which leverages digital technology including smart switches and sensors to automate the electricity system and improve power reliability. Since implementing the program in 2018, Hydro One has added more than 2,300 smart devices to its system, with plans to install approximately 500 devices this year. Energizing these smart devices in communities across the province has avoided 20 million customer minutes of power interruptions. Currently, smart devices are deployed in 10 per cent of Hydro One's service territory.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

How To Improve Your Fundamental Trades

Here’s the big reveal from Real Money’s Chris Versace: Tailwinds can drive alpha. Moldy traditions don’t. In a recent column, Versace argues that investors are poorly served by S&P’s Global Industry Classification System. This set of 11 sectors attempts to sweep companies into similarly-situated categories, but the truth is that it just doesn’t work. At least not for traders who are trying to understand the market.
Health ServicesTechCrunch

Healthcare data sharing: How to improve patient care in the future

Among the many reasons why healthcare data isn’t more digitally accessible is a very simple one: fear that it will be misused. Patients are scared their data will be used against them. This could happen in a number of ways, the most obvious being the threat that insurance companies will use health data to deny people coverage or that employers will use the data to exclude people when making hiring decisions. That’s why the rules and regulations surrounding health data privacy are so stringent.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

How To Handle Difficult Customers

Not long ago I covered six ways to handle angry customers. Often an angry customer and a difficult customer are the same. But that’s not always true. Sometimes difficult customers aren’t angry. They are just tough and demanding. That said, the techniques I cover in both of these posts can work, with a little tweak or variation depending on the situation. So, after you read this, I urge you to go back and read the original article. This is a follow-up with another half dozen techniques to manage angry and/or difficult customers.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Agile Is Not Enough: Empowered On Innovation

"If you think that by moving to Agile you've already done some form of digital transformation, I am sorry to tell you, but you haven't even gotten started.” - Marty Cagan and Chris Jones, Empowered (Silicon Valley Product Group) (p. 4). Marty Cagan’s claim that 'Agile is not enough to...
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Remote Work with SIP Trunking: A Cost-Effective Solution

How can your business maintain connectivity and productivity when working remotely? Use SIP trunking to improve remote team management and increase collaboration and efficiency with distributed teams. How SIP Trunking Can Support Remote Working. First, what is SIP trunking? SIP trunking uses session initial protocol (SIP) to let users make...
Softwarethefastmode.com

Amdocs Intros Open, Low-/No Code-Based Customer Experience Platform

Amdocs last week announced the launch of Experience360, its low-/no-code experience technology foundation, enabling a service provider’s marketers and other business users to create new customer experiences and journeys with little or no IT support. Low-/no-code technology is a visual software development approach that requires little to no coding skill...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

IoT Use Trends Among SMBs: Survey-Based Insights

The global quarantine situation and pandemic-hindering measures that came along with it gave some serious bumps and bruises to businesses small and large across numerous industries. Companies had to go to new lengths and restructure internal and external workflows, adjust many corporate processes, and adopt business management methods, as well as better promote advanced technologies that allow for more efficient operations in these new conditions (such as IoT).
Public HealthTechRepublic

5 B2B sales tools to jump-start your company's post-COVID recovery

As more businesses look forward to re-opening and ramping up sales this year, high competition is still a big concern. Here are some tools your company can use to jump-start revenue. With email marketing, social media marketing and interactive communications accounting for a significant portion of sales activities, finding and...
Small BusinessInc.com

5 Steps to Optimize Your LinkedIn Profile to Get More Sales Leads

By Kahl Orr, the founder of Rise, a digital agency that builds high-performing custom websites and apps for some of the fastest-growing brands. As a digital agency founder, I believe small business owners are innovators, searching for tools to build trust and generate more leads. While many social media sites exist to support digital marketing and networking, one platform stands out.
Softwareaithority.com

AISERA Transforms Customer Experience & Customer Service With AI & Automation

Next-Generation AI-Powered Customer Intelligence Solution Automates Revenue Operations, Customer Service and Technical Support for Personalized Concierge-Grade Customer Experience (CX) Aisera, the world’s first AI Customer service that automates tasks, actions, and workflows for all organizations, announced that it has significantly enhanced its Customer Service & Customer Experience (CX) solutions. The...
Computershackernoon.com

5 reasons to ditch the paper and start document automation

I have one simple mission today. I want you guys to write less, export and send less, and hopefully kill off any PDFs you are still using in your company. The time for paper, old boomer formats, and manual work is over. It is time to automate. While sales, marketing, project management and pretty much every department of every company out there are already automating, there is one aspect of most organizations I visit that is not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy