How to Improve Customer Care

Since installing smart devices in communities across the province, 20 million customer minutes of power interruptions have been avoided. TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced it is investing in a smarter, more reliable electricity system by installing smart devices on its system. These devices will help reduce the impact of power outages by an average of approximately 40 per cent in areas where they are deployed. This is part of Hydro One's grid modernization program, which leverages digital technology including smart switches and sensors to automate the electricity system and improve power reliability. Since implementing the program in 2018, Hydro One has added more than 2,300 smart devices to its system, with plans to install approximately 500 devices this year. Energizing these smart devices in communities across the province has avoided 20 million customer minutes of power interruptions. Currently, smart devices are deployed in 10 per cent of Hydro One's service territory.