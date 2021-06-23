Novo Raises $40.7 Mn In Series A Funding
Business banking partner for SMEs, startups and freelancers Novo on Wednesday announced to have raised $40.7 million in a Series A round of funding. The independent tech company that enables small businesses to open accounts in minutes without a minimum balance requirement has raised the capital from Valar Ventures along with Crosslink Capital, Rainfall Ventures, Red Sea Ventures and BoxGroup.