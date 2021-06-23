Cancel
Novo Raises $40.7 Mn In Series A Funding

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Entrepreneur
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Business banking partner for SMEs, startups and freelancers Novo on Wednesday announced to have raised $40.7 million in a Series A round of funding. The independent tech company that enables small businesses to open accounts in minutes without a minimum balance requirement has raised the capital from Valar Ventures along with Crosslink Capital, Rainfall Ventures, Red Sea Ventures and BoxGroup.

