Novo Raises $40.7 Mn In Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Online makeup and beauty learning platform Airblack on Tuesday announced to have raised $5.2 million in Series A round co-led by Info Edge Ventures and Elevation Capital. This round also saw participation from Atelier Ventures, founded by Li Jin, former partner at Andreessen Horowitz and a pioneer in the passion economy space, along with Ankur Nagpal (founder and CEO, Teachable), Kunal Shah (founder, CRED), Better Capital (early-stage venture fund), Vidit Aatrey (co-founder and CEO, Meesho), Sanjeev Barnwal (co-founder and CTO, Meesho), Sujeet Kumar (co-founder, Udaan), Utsav Somani (partner, AngelList India and partner, iSeed) and Ashish Gupta (managing director, Helion Ventures and an early investor in Flipkart)