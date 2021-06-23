Cancel
Big Wedding On The Cards For Tiffany Trump And Fiancé Michael Boulos?

By Pooja Prabbhan
Lavish wedding bells are chiming at Trumps’ residence!. Tiffany Trump— daughter of former President Donald Trump and ex-wife Marla Maples—was recently papped enjoying a cozy luncheon with fiancé Michael Boulos in Miami Beach over the weekend. The 27-year-old donned a flowy floral number and paired it with a wide-brim hat, strappy sandals, and a grey purse. Meanwhile, Boulos sported a casual blue T-shirt and khakis.

CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Delivers Powerful Fourth of July Message That Everyone Needs To Hear

Listen up! This is a good one! Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Sunday to deliver a powerful Fourth of July message that everyone is needing to hear right now. “Happy birthday, America!” Matthew declares. “As we celebrate our Independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation. The day that kickstarted our revolution.” McConaughey then goes on to discuss how the last year’s “trip around the sun” was a “head-scratcher.” He also refers to Americans as “babies” who are actually going through puberty and will experience “growing pains” along the way. “This is good because we gotta keep learning,” he says. “We gotta keep maturing. We gotta keep striving and keep climbing. Why? Because the alternative sucks.”