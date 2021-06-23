Big Wedding On The Cards For Tiffany Trump And Fiancé Michael Boulos?
Lavish wedding bells are chiming at Trumps’ residence!. Tiffany Trump— daughter of former President Donald Trump and ex-wife Marla Maples—was recently papped enjoying a cozy luncheon with fiancé Michael Boulos in Miami Beach over the weekend. The 27-year-old donned a flowy floral number and paired it with a wide-brim hat, strappy sandals, and a grey purse. Meanwhile, Boulos sported a casual blue T-shirt and khakis.www.latintimes.com