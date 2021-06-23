Big Wedding On The Cards For Tiffany Trump And Fiancé Michael Boulos?

Regarding Robin Givhan’s June 30 The Critique column, “In Jill Biden’s Vogue cover, optimism and rebuke”:. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff wrote in her book, “Melania and Me,” that a few months into the Trump presidency, Melania Trump was approached by Vogue with an offer to have Annie Leibovitz photograph her and a writer spend a few days following her around for a story. When Vogue would not guarantee Ms. Trump the cover, she refused. Other first ladies, including Barbara Bush and Laura Bush, didn’t make the cover of Vogue but were photographed and featured in articles in Vogue. Was Ms. Trump, who rarely campaigned for her husband and who was seemingly more concerned about her son finishing the school year in New York than moving to D.C. to take on the role of first lady, more newsworthy than the Bushes?