Multi-drug resistance is rising in urinary E coli, analysis reveals
U.S. physicians are having more trouble finding effective first-line antibiotics for common urinary tract infections as antimicrobial resistance rises, a new study suggests. Investigators calculated the overall prevalence of antimicrobial-resistant Escherichia coli in urine samples from adult and adolescent women between 2011 and 2019. They found that more than a quarter of the E coli from these samples were resistant to trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, 21% did not respond well to fluoroquinolones, and 4% did not respond to nitrofurantoin, all antibiotics of choice.www.mcknights.com