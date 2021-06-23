Cancel
Astronomy

Earth-like biospheres on other planets may be rare

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) A new analysis of known exoplanets has revealed that Earth-like conditions on potentially habitable planets may be much rarer than previously thought. The work focuses on the conditions required for oxygen-based photosynthesis to develop on a planet, which would enable complex biospheres of the type found on Earth. The study is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society ("Efficiency of the oxygenic photosynthesis on Earth-like planets in the habitable zone").

