Earth-like biospheres on other planets may be rare
A new analysis of known exoplanets has revealed that Earth-like conditions on potentially habitable planets may be much rarer than previously thought. The work focuses on the conditions required for oxygen-based photosynthesis to develop on a planet, which would enable complex biospheres of the type found on Earth. The study is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society ("Efficiency of the oxygenic photosynthesis on Earth-like planets in the habitable zone").