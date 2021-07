We went to our first graduation party this year for an amazing young man and you will not believe what I found in the recycling container…. The food and company were great! It was so nice to visit with people without masks. We arrived late but they still had plenty of food and beverages, and after our meal, we started looking for the garbage can and were quickly pointed in the right direction. The family hosting the party had the trash can right next to the recycling container, which is the first step to recycling success. Both containers and lids were identical. The only difference were small cardboard signs a little bigger than a recipe card taped to the top of the lids and labeled trash can and cans only along with a cute smiley face.