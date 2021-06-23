Neurovascular Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 3,871.20 Mn With CAGR of 3.2%from 2020 to 2027
According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Neurovascular Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application, End User and Geography, the global neurovascular devices market is expected to reach US$ 3,703.77 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,744.26 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global neurovascular devices market and the factors driving the market along with challenges to its growth.www.lasvegasherald.com