Medical Cyclotron Market is expected to reach US$ 238.21 Mn With CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027

Rising concerns regarding food safety and sanitation is a major factor boosting revenue growth of the global 2D chromatography market. The global 2D chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 60 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global 2D chromatography market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising research and development activities by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, rapid development in petroleum industry, and increasing applications of 2D chromatography techniques. 2D chromatography is used to isolate, identify, and quantify various components of a complex mixture. In this method, two chromatographic columns are connected in a proper sequence and the separation procedure is done by flowing the mixture from first column to the second.