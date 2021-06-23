Cancel
Video Games

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD overview trailer

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nintendo Switch version of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is out soon and Nintendo has uploaded a new overview video giving fans and newcomers an overview of what to expect from the 2011 remaster. The video showcases both the land of Skyloft and the Kingdom of Hyrule. The video does a good job of explaining what’s in store for newcomers, however it refrains from showcasing various quality of life improvements for those who have played through the original back on Wii. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword runs at 60fps which is great and apparently it supports the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

