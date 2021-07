According to this filing, it seems that Verizon is developing its own Alexa-powered smart display. The device has the model name LVD1 and features an 8-inch 1280×800 display, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. It will support Bluetooth and WiFi, but since this is going to be made by Verizon, it doesn’t really come as a surprise that it would support 4G connectivity as well.