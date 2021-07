Kenneth Waymon Watts, 77 of Shirley, AR passed away June 16, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Watts was born September 10, 1943 in Shirley, AR to Clifford and Lena Watts. Kenneth was in the logging industry and could always be found in the woods. Logging was his passion. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Watts is preceded in death by his parents; six brothers; and two sisters.