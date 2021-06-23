Heatwave 2021: Officials remind public of summer precautions

As soaring summer temperatures across the western U.S. continue, area officials are reminding the general public to be mindful of according safety precautions. “Blythe is under a heat advisory for the next several days. If you can, avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day. If you are outside, please take care of yourself and your health. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water or electrolytes. DO NOT leave children in your vehicle, not even for a minute. It is against the law and not safe. Vehicles are like an oven, even in cooler weather, but even worse in our extreme temperatures,” stated the Blythe Police Department (BPD) on June 15. “ANIMALS should be inside or have adequate shelter from the sun. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and maybe a kiddie pool to get wet in. DO NOT take your animals with you in your vehicle if you are going to have to leave them inside while you are running into stores or businesses. Leave them at home. Check on elderly neighbors to make sure they are ok. We have to take care of each other. Stay safe!”