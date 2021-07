The Extension Offices of Boone, Newton, Searcy and Carroll counties will be providing training on July 19th at the Northwest Arkansas District Fair Grounds in Harrison for Serv-Safe training beginning at 8:30 am and with evaluations beginning at approximately at 2:30 pm. This course is a National Food Safety certification that is required for all food establishments in the state of Arkansas after July 1st by the Arkansas Department of Health. For more information on the class and a form to register, contact the Boone County Extension Office at 741-6168. Current Corvid Protocols will be followed.