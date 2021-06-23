Business of the Week: U.S. Army Corp of Engineers

Looking to get away this summer? The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park at Choctaw has everything you need to escape reality if only for a weekend and get back to nature. This scenic camp area sits on the banks of Greers Ferry Lake and offers an abundance of activities. From the smiling helpful gate keepers, the full service marina, lake front campsites, swimming area, to amazing views there is something for everyone so book your campsite to enjoy all the hidden treasures they have to offer.