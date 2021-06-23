Cancel
World

Scotland news

By Joyce Burns
Log Cabin Democrat
 12 days ago

Just got home from the musical at the Scotland Senior Center. We had over 56 that came to eat, visit and hear great music, This was the first one this year. This event will be the 3rd Friday of every month. Everyone had a great time and are already talking about next month. Plan to come 6 until 9 p.m. Bring someone with you. We expect more musicians and more folks to enjoy. A good time was enjoyed by ALL. Don’t forget to drop by for lunch Monday through Thursday 11:45 for lunch only $4 or earlier for good games of pool, puzzles and Thursday Bingo and see what is going on.

