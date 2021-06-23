Scotland news

It’s the return of BBC Scotland’s reboot of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Years, which we’re pleased to see because it’s always an evergreen format, and while this comes from a Scottish perspective it also features news from around the world so it wouldn’t look that out of place on the network. After the nineties and noughties, the gang rewind back still further to the eighties, which should be great fun. The 1981 episode was actually shown a few weeks ago as part of a theme night, but we’ll get that again in its proper place next week, and first of all it’s the year of Sheena “two records in the charts” Easton who that autumn was endlessly talked up on Top of the Pops for having, gasp, two records in the charts. But even though she had two records in the charts, as Peter Powell announced a few months later, Kelly Marie had actually been voted Scotland’s singer of the year. No wonder she buggered off to America!