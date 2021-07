An Iranian-backed militia vowed on Sunday to engage in “open war” with U.S. forces in Iraq and to target U.S. aircraft in retaliation for U.S. airstrikes in Syria. The trio of U.S. airstrikes launched Sunday night targeted several Iran-backed militias, including the Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS) and Kata’ib Hezbollah (KH). Following the strikes, the KSS militant group issued a statement reported by the New York Times in which they vowed, “From now on, we will go to open war with the American occupation, the first action of which is targeting the enemy planes in beloved Iraq’s sky.”