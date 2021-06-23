Cancel
Iranian news site close to security services: Authorities have thwarted 'sabotage attack' on civilian nuclear program

By Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran -- Iranian news site close to security services: Authorities have thwarted 'sabotage attack' on civilian nuclear program.

