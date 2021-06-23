Iranian news site close to security services: Authorities have thwarted 'sabotage attack' on civilian nuclear program

NSA, Partners Release Cybersecurity Advisory on Brute Force Global Cyber Campaign. FORT MEADE, Md. – The National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) released a Cybersecurity Advisory today exposing malicious cyber activities by Russian military intelligence against U.S. and global organizations, starting from mid-2019 and likely ongoing. This advisory is being released as part of NSA's routine and continuing cybersecurity mission to warn network defenders of nation state threats.