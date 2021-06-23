1966 Harvester International Scout with Off-Roading Tires and a Whole Lot More

Chevrolet is bringing the off-road-focused ZR2 trim that you know and love from the Colorado midsize pickup to its bigger brother, the Silverado, Chevy tweeted Wednesday. The tweet doesn't show us much, just a roaring engine and lots of muddy suspension and tire shots. Still, going off what we know from the Colorado ZR2, we can reasonably assume a few things. Among these is the likelihood that Chevy will slap a new suspension on the thing, which will probably feature some trick Multimatic shocks. We also expect there will be some off-road-focused toughening up of the truck's underbody, aka skid plates.