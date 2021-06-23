1966 Harvester International Scout with Off-Roading Tires and a Whole Lot More
If one were to take a 360° view at classic off-road rigs that are seen out on the trails today; the iconic Ford Bronco, Jeep, or K5 Blazer would likely come to mind first. But for those looking for something more unique than the standard off-road staples have trucks and SUVs like the International Harvester Scout to play with. The Scouts were produced for two decades offering a decent inventory for modern builders to pull from.