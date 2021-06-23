Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

1966 Harvester International Scout with Off-Roading Tires and a Whole Lot More

By Nitto Tire
Sandusky Register
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf one were to take a 360° view at classic off-road rigs that are seen out on the trails today; the iconic Ford Bronco, Jeep, or K5 Blazer would likely come to mind first. But for those looking for something more unique than the standard off-road staples have trucks and SUVs like the International Harvester Scout to play with. The Scouts were produced for two decades offering a decent inventory for modern builders to pull from.

sanduskyregister.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Scouts#Off Roading#Ford#Chevrolet#Tig#Cpt#Detroit Tru Trac Locker#Nitro Gear#American#Hazzard Fab Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jeep
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

There's an Electric Ford Bronco and We Took It Off-Road

Disaster struck on treacherous terrain. The jagged incline proved too much. As a wheel lifted into the air the Ford Bronco's grille lead the fall as the SUV tumbled downhill. After a few reverse somersaults, the Bronco came to rest with its tires pointed skyward. So we picked the orange...
CarsGear Patrol

Chevrolet Is Set to Reveal Their Most Aggressive Off-Road Pickup Yet

In the automotive space, there's no competition more fierce than the one between the Big Three and their full-size pickup trucks. Sure, muscle cars may draw in stares, but big pickup trucks are where the money is at; Americans buy them in greater numbers than any other type of car, after all, and once they buy them, they tend to stick with their brand for years.
CarsCNET

Chevrolet teases the Silverado ZR2 off-road truck in the mud

Chevrolet is bringing the off-road-focused ZR2 trim that you know and love from the Colorado midsize pickup to its bigger brother, the Silverado, Chevy tweeted Wednesday. The tweet doesn't show us much, just a roaring engine and lots of muddy suspension and tire shots. Still, going off what we know from the Colorado ZR2, we can reasonably assume a few things. Among these is the likelihood that Chevy will slap a new suspension on the thing, which will probably feature some trick Multimatic shocks. We also expect there will be some off-road-focused toughening up of the truck's underbody, aka skid plates.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Coming to Off-Road Ford, Ram Pickups

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is a serious midsize pickup with legit off-road chops. The truck's spool valve shocks are serious performers, the underside is up-armored to handle the rough stuff, and it rocks an all-business look that happens to also increase function. The ZR2 treatment is a very successful formula on the Colorado, and the available turbodiesel engine is a nice touch. Now, it seems, Chevy is seeking to replicate the formula with the full-size 2022 Silverado ZR2, creating a truck to sit above the Trail Boss in the lineup.
CarsGear Patrol

Ford's 'Rattler' Trademark Suggests Another Off-Roader Is Coming

Car buyers love off-road trims, even on already rugged vehicles like the Subaru Outback that don't necessarily need one — and that trend shows no sign of changing anytime soon. The latest evidence: Ford just filed for a trademark that suggests another cool, capable vehicle (or version of a vehicle) could arrive soon.
Carsoutdoorchannelplus.com

The Ultimate Off-Road Ride?

Jeep's Gladiator gets upgraded with a new EcoDiesel V6. The EcoDiesel-powered Jeep Gladiator Rubicon pickup does not come with a dead pedal for the driver’s left foot. This stunning oversight nearly spoiled any positive reactions I might have otherwise had to the vehicle. Okay, bear with me here. My axiom...
CarsGreater Milwaukee Today

Jeep Wrangler 392 hot rod SUV rules on-road and off

Let's be honest: Not even Jeep executives thought the brand needed a 4.5-second to 60 mph hot rod until rumors surfaced that Ford would build a V8 version of its upcoming Bronco SUV. The 470-horsepower 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 is totally unnecessary, but it's also a riot, and...
CarsJalopnik

This Off-Road Chevrolet G30 Ambulance RV Conversion Has A Delightful Surprise

This 1993 Chevrolet G30 ambulance lo0ks old and worn out, but it’s hiding a great secret. It might be one of the best stealth camper builds you’ll see in years. Ambulances work a hard life quickly transporting the injured to hospitals and getting crashed into lakes. When these vehicles get retired they often end up in the hands of plumbers and contractors; their ambulance boxes making for a neat office with expansive storage. Others get turned into RVs and this one might be the best I’ve seen yet. I might even say that this ambulance is a poster child for stealth campers.
CarsMotorAuthority

Vanderhall Brawley is a 200-mile electric off-roader with 35-inch tires

Vanderhall is making the shift from three wheels to four with a new electric off-roader called the Brawley. Reservations open July 15, while deliveries are expected to begin in 2022, per Vanderhall's website. So, what exactly is the Vanderhall Brawley? It's likely to be considered a UTV, the larger cousins...
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Coyote-Engined 1979 Ford Bronco Sells for $213,000

The one-off build sold for a huge sum on Bring a Trailer this past weekend. The last 18 months or so has seen a pandemic ravage the world, the ocean catch fire, and used car prices reaching stellar heights, particularly in the collector scene. A great example of this bullish market sentiment is this heavily-modified 1979 Ford Bronco, which sold for the lofty price of $213,000 on Bring a Trailer on Saturday.
Carsgmauthority.com

GMC Hummer EV To Offer Unique Off Road Mounted Pod Lights

The GMC Hummer EV will be offered with a variety of official accessories from launch, including a set of so-called ‘Off Road Mounted Pod Lights’, which will be seamlessly integrated into the vehicle’s front pillars. In a description on its website, GMC said the Off Road Mounted Pod Lights “will...
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Will Sell You A Wrangler With The Steering Wheel On The Wrong Side

When it comes to off-roading, the Jeep Wrangler is one of the default choices. It's supremely capable, which is why many enthusiasts enjoy modifying them. In the past, we've seen the Wrangler subjected to weird body kits and even turned into a limo. We've also seen Jeep itself release stupidly expensive versions of the SUV, but the latest release is one of the cheapest, yet also one of the strangest. Simply called the Wrangler RHD, this is, as you'd imagine, a Wrangler with the steering wheel on the righthand side.
CarsCarscoops

Nissan Reveals Australia-Only Navara Pro-4X Warrior Off-Road Pickup In Full

Nissan has revealed a rough and tumble, off-road version of the Navara pickup built and designed specifically for Australia: The Navara Pro-4X Warrior. Designed with the help of Australian engineering firm Premcar, the Navara Pro-4X Warrior adds more capability, rugged off-road design cues, and continues the Warrior brand. “We set...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Get Ready to See 2021 Ford Broncos on the Road

2021 Ford Bronco reservation holders have started receiving their new off-road SUVs after production began this month. The Bronco is available in two- and four-door models with either a hard or soft top and removable doors and roofs. Pricing starts at $29,995 for the two-door Bronco and $34,695 for the...
CarsCarscoops

Wacky Off-Road Lamborghini Huracan Build Is Up And Running

A few months ago, we reported on a salvage Lamborghini Huracan being turned into a purpose-built off-roader by Chris Steinbacher of YouTube channel B is for Build. Dubbed the “Jumpacan”, the vehicle was originally scheduled to compete in the Mint 400 in March, but the event has since been postponed to December. In the meantime, Steinbacher was able to get the car up and running, and a new video of his shows him taking it out for a spin.
CarsGear Patrol

The Ford Maverick Is a Pickup Truck Made for Car People

A couple of years back, when Ford announced that it would be effectively giving up on traditional cars in America (apart, of course, from the Mustang), there were plenty of people who thought Ford was giving up, period. After all, cars like the Focus, Fusion and Taurus might not have roamed the plains in the mighty numbers they once did, but they were hardly going extinct; why forsake all those buyers who prioritize fuel economy and affordability over ride height?

Comments / 0

Community Policy